DC calls meet to discuss various town issues

During the meeting, the issue of street lighting, water supply, measures to prevent improper dumping of garbage, improper parking of vehicles, new guidelines issued by the government on Covid-19 besides others were discussed.

The meeting discussed at length measures that needed to be taken by the different departments for the improvement of the town with the Deputy Commissioner urging officials concerned to look after their respective responsibilities.

With regard to the new guidelines on Covid-19 issued by the government, Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh said that schools have now been allowed to open for classes 1 to 5 in Tura area as well while other gatherings like religious gatherings, weddings, celebrations etc can take place at 75% capacity. However, Ram Singh urged all concerned to continue to ensure that Covid-19 guidelines like wearing of masks, use of sanitizers and social distancing is maintained by the people.