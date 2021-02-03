Cong finalises 50 per cent candidates for GHADC polls

SHILLONG, Feb 2: Congress leader and former Chief Minister, Mukul Sangma on Tuesday said the party has finalised its candidates for the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections in almost half of the constituencies.

Sangma told reporters the Congress is always ready for the elections as its grassroots workers have been active all along.

“Even if election is held for the entire state, we are ready for it. We will be happy if all political parties seek it now,” he asserted.

The former CM said the Congress is looking for candidates who, apart from having the winnability factor, can also strengthen the party.

Stating that the search for candidates in the remaining 50 pc constituencies is on, he said it will take some time for the party to announce the names of the candidates finalised.

So, if the outcome of polls will have a bearing on the general elections in 2023?

Sangma said every election will have a bearing on anotherbut there is a need to view each election as a separate election.

The GHADC polls will be held on April 9. A decision on this was taken by the state Cabinet last week.

The GHADC’s five-year term expired on October 18 last year but the state government decided to defer the polls in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and put the House under the Administrator’s Rule.