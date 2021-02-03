NGT panel orders police action against Rymbai mine owner

SHILLONG, Feb 2: The NGT Committee for restoration of environment in coal mine-affected areas of Meghalaya has directed the state police to investigate and take action against the mine owner, the manager and labourers of the coal mine in East Jaintia Hills where six labourers lost their lives on January 21.

At the same time, the committee also stated that ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each be provided to the victims’ kin.

The development comes in the wake of a meeting convened by the NGT panel in the state capital which was attended by officials of Mining and Geology and other line departments.

Incidentally, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong today revealed that the state government had not taken any call on ex gratia payment to the victims’ families even as he asserted that the government will examine the directive of the Meghalaya Human Rights Commission for announcing interim relief to the families.

The deputy chief minister questioned the decision of the victims to work in the mine despite knowing that mining of coal was illegal.

“Those concerned victims knew well that mining of coal is illegal and in spite of that they went against the law. I don’t want to comment any further on this but we will examine whether they are entitled to relief or not,” he added.

He further informed that the government has left it to the wisdom of the Revenue and Disaster Management department to decide whether the families of the deceased labourers were entitled for relief or not.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the incident, the MHRC had recently passed an order directing the state government to grant interim relief to the next of kin of the deceased.