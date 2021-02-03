Students participate in anti-drug campaign

TURA, Feb 2: Students of JN Higher Secondary School in Phulbari on Tuesday morning took part in an anti-drug campaign organised as part of government’s Nasha-Mukt Campaign at the school premises.

Organised by the Adil Gandhian Society, an NGO, the students, during the programme, were educated on the detrimental effects of drugs and the importance of keeping those habits at arm’s length.

As many as 30 senior students along with 10 teachers, including the school principal, took part in the campaign wherein the participants were also given the opportunity to express their views on drug addiction through paintings and drawings. Cash prizes were later handed over to the winners by the school principal.