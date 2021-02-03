Crime Update

Theft

Dalbendro Sangma lodged a complaint on February 2 that unknown miscreant(s) stole his motorcycle (ML-08F-2958) from Chokpot Market, South Garo Hills.

Rajib Choudhury lodged a complaint that on February 1, between 10 am and 1.30 pm, unknown miscreant(s) broke into his residence at Upper Jail Road, Shillong, and stole gold earrings valued around Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 5,000 in cash.

On February 1 night, unknown miscreant(s) broke into the house of Joshila Khongsni at 12th Mile, Byrnihat, and stole gold, Rs 1 lakh in cash and two mobile phones.

Cattle seized

Devendra Singh of BOP Umsyiem lodged a complaint that on Jan 31 at about 10.10 pm, BSF personnel detected ten heads of cattle near BP No. 1272/2-S, BOP Umsyiem, East Khasi Hills.

Justine Raja of BOP Ryngku lodged a complaint that on January 28 around 10.20 am, BSF personnel detected one Bolero Pick-up (ML-05F-1043) and eight heads of cattle near BP No. 1228/9-S, BOP Ryngku, East Khasi Hills.

Smuggle bid

KB Bhardwaj of BOP Bordup lodged a complaint that on January 7 around 12.10 pm, BSF personnel spotted 3-4 suspected smugglers with intention to smuggle one head of cattle through the damaged Border fencing near BP No. 1222/16-S, BOP Bordup, East Khasi Hills. However, the suspected smugglers managed to escape along with the cattle.