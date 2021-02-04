CoMSO asks HLC to submit report to govt

SHILLONG, Feb 3: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) has asked the high level committee (HLC) on Harijan Colony to submit its final report to the state government at the earliest.

CoMSO secretary Roy Kupar Synrem on Wednesday expressed dismay that the committee has not been able to submit its final recommendation to the state govt even after two years of its formation.

Reminding that there is a strong demand from the people of the state to relocate the settlers of Harijan Colony, Synrem asked the state government to immediately act on the recommendations once the same is submitted by the HLC.