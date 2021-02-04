Police crackdown on illegal coal mining

SHILLONG, Feb 3: The State Police on Wednesday launched a crackdown on illegal coal mining in different parts of East Jaintia Hills and seized three coal-laden vehicles.

Assistant Inspector General of Police (Administration) GK Iangrai informed that a joint inspection team comprising of executive magistrates and East Jaintia Hills police personnel, conducted several raids in suspected illegal coal mining areas under Umpleng and Sakhain village of the district on Wednesday.

During the raid, equipment which are suspected to have been utilised for mining purposes were seized and three vehicles suspected to be transporting coal were seized.

A criminal case has been registered at Khliehriat Police Station and further investigation is in progress.

The crackdown from the state police comes at a time when the state government is facing a volley of attacks from political parties and pressure groups for not acting to stop the illegal mining and transportation of coal.