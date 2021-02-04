Pre-COVID seating arrangement

Shillong, Feb 3: The East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner has issued an order reverting back the seating capacity in buses, sumos, maxi cabs, local taxis, auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers as per the original seating capacity as per the Motor Vehicle Act.

For public buses, full seating capacity is allowed. However, number of standing passengers should not exceed five persons per bus.

Sanitisers should be provided to the passengers and no one should be permitted to board the buses without mask, the order said.