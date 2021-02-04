Push Centre for ILP: CoMSO to Conrad

SHILLONG, Feb 3: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisation (CoMSO) asked Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong to impress upon the Central government to implement Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state when they visit Delhi next.

“We were told the CM and the Deputy CM are likely to visit Delhi on February 7 and February 5 respectively. Meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah is one of their agendas,” CoMSO chairman Robertjune Kharjahrin told reporters on Wednesday.

Hoping that Shah will give time to the state government and the pressure groups, Kharjahrin said there has been no communication from the Home Ministry on the implementation of ILP so far.

The CoMSO stressed that Shah needs to be convinced that the indigenous communities of the state need to be protected. Stating that the group will intensify its agitations, Kharjahrin said for now, the COMSO is awaiting an appointment with the Union Home Minister.

Shah has asked the state government and the pressure groups to come to the national capital to discuss the issue. During his visit to Shillong last month, the pressure groups and the state Cabinet were not given a proper platform to express their demand for ILP.

The CoMSO reiterated its opposition to any proposal of connecting Meghalaya with goods or passenger trains until the ILP is implemented.

“We are very clear that if there is no ILP, there will not be any discussion on railways. It is only after ILP’s implementation that we may have a thought on the railhead. Railway without a mechanism to regulate the entry and settlement of illegal immigrants is not acceptable in our state,” Kharjahrin said.

On the suggestion made by some political parties for the introduction of goods train service, Kharjahrin said there is nothing to differentiate between a goods train and a passenger train.

“A train is a train as the moment a railway track is constructed, you cannot say it will be used only by goods train,” he said.

The state government has entrusted the Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi to hold discussions with the stakeholders on the resumption of stalled Tetelia-Byrnihat railway project and submit a report.

Only two-three km stretch of the 21-km and Rs 385-cr project falls in Meghalaya. The only other railhead in the state is up to Mendipathar in Garo Hills.

The Centre is looking to connect all eight states in the Northeast with the railways. But the pressure groups in Meghalaya fear such projects would encourage the influx of illegal immigrants into the state. They are demanding a comprehensive and effective mechanism for checking the problem first.