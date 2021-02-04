‘Show courage to take action’

SHILLONG, Feb 3: The state BJP has challenged Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui to walk the talk on being courageous by arresting the people involved in illegal coal mining and transportation in Meghalaya.

The issue of illegal mining had resurfaced after six miners fell 180 ft to their death in a coal pit in Rymbai area of East Jaintia Hills district on January 21.

“When he says he is a War and speaks about the courage of the War people, then he should show some courage by cracking down on those involved in the illegal activities,” state BJP president Ernest Mawrie said on Wednesday.

“Some NGOs from East Jaintia Hills have named the persons involved in illegal transportation of coal and mining,” he added, indicating taking action would not be difficult.

Reacting to the BJP’s demand to sack him for failing to curb illegal coal mining and transportation in the state, Rymbui had earlier said he was not a coward and never shied away from responsibilities and challenges.

The Home Minister had also said that the BJP should first ensure that Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa resigns over the death of six people in a dynamite blast at a railway crusher site in his constituency.

“I cannot speak for other states but I am concerned about our state and the incident that happened here. I am not the president of any state other than Meghalaya,” Mawrie countered.

Recalling that Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had stated that 90% of the state BJP members are with the coalition and only a few individuals were demanding Rymbui’s resignation, Mawrie said: “The decision to demand the resignation was taken at a party meeting and not by any individual.”

Mawrie said his party passed a resolution on not tolerating corruption. “Our stand is clear; the Home Minister must step down,” he said, declining to be critical of the Chief Minister and the National People’s Party.