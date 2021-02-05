Contest from Pynursla, Mukul Sangma dared

SHILLONG, Feb 4: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has challenged the leader of the Opposition, Mukul Sangma to come and contest from his constituency against him.

“If you feel my constituency is full of illegal activities, come and contest against me. I have no problem,” Tynsong said while reacting to Dr Sangma’s statement.

The Congress leader had recently said that illegal limestone mining and cattle smuggling take place via Pynursla, the constituency of the Deputy Chief Minister. He said this while taking note of Tynsong’s resentment over “people talking only about illegal coal mining”. “A seasoned leader like him should not talk irresponsibly. What if I start blaming him for illegal activities in Ampati or Mahendraganj constituencies,” Tynsong said.

Dr Sangma said people were engaging in illegal activities because of pre-poll promises to lift the ban on coal mining only for the state government to later allow illegal extraction of coal and limestone. He also said cattle smuggling was taking place through Tynsong’s constituency.

Accusing the state government of being a mute spectator to illegal activities ranging from mining and transportation of coal, limestone mining, cattle smuggling and crippling the Lokayukta, the former Chief Minister said the NPP-led MDA government would have to pay the price.