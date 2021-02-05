Lift strike: Tynsong to cabbies

SHILLONG, Feb 4: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Thursday requested the Joint Action Committee of Commercial Vehicles (JACCV) to withdraw its indefinite strike that started on Wednesday.

The JACVV went on an indefinite strike from February 3, demanding reduction in tax rates and revision of taxi fares in view of the steep rise in fuel prices.

“I request the committee to withdraw their indefinite strike because upward revision of fare is not as easy as they think,” Tynsong said.

He argued that the price of petrol or diesel keeps fluctuating.

“If we increase (fares), we will have to reduce again after a week and it does not look good,” he said.

Tynsong pointed out that the state government had revised the fares of local and tourist taxis in January 2020.

“The government has already lifted the odd-even rule and we have also lifted the restriction on the seating for them to carry full capacity. They should thus withdraw the strike,” he said.

On commercial buses, Tynsong said: “We shall again see if revision is required for the fare and examine (the pros and cons) thoroughly.”

The JACCV had asked the state government to roll back the taxes and revise the taxi fares, saying local cabbies have been adversely affected by the high tax rates. The committee had also made it clear that it would keep its strike going until and unless its demands were met.

The committee members had met Tynsong on Monday and submitted a memorandum reiterating their grievances and demands.