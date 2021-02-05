2 get bail in coal pit mishap case

SHILLONG, Feb 4: The Meghalaya HC has granted interim bail to Bison Shylla, the brother of Social Welfare Minister Kyrmen Shylla and one Tiufill Shadap in a case related to the East Jaintia Hills coal pit mishap that claimed the lives of six labourers.

The bail application was heard by the single bench of Justice W Diengdoh on Wednesday.

The bench allowed the petitioners to be granted interim bail on condition that they shall not abscond and tamper with evidence and witnesses and will cooperate with the investigation officer.

The pre-arrest bail was made in connection with an FIR filed on January 22 on the accident at a coal pit in Sorkari near Rymbai village on January 21 where the six labourers – all from Assam – had died.

It was also submitted that the two persons were not involved in the incident but since the police came looking for them a ‘reasonable apprehension of being arrested by the police’ had occurred. Reports said the owner of the coal mine had been identified as Lar Bareh but the relatives of the deceased had alleged Bison and Tiufill were carrying out the mining activity.