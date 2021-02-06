Don’t mislead Centre: KSU to Guv

SHILLONG, Feb 5: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Friday asked Governor Satya Pal Malik not to mislead the Central government with remarks like the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) will harm Meghalaya.

KSU president, Lambokstar Marngar said, “We have read his statement and we reject it outright. He does not understand people’s wishes and aspirations for the implementation of ILP in the state.”

Stating that ILP is required to protect the identity of the people of the state, he said, “The issue is long-pending and he (Governor) should understand it. All 60 legislators of the state have already endorsed it, which proves that they are seeking the fulfillment of the aspirations of the people through the ILP’s implementation.”

The KSU president continued: “He had first stated that he wants to go with the Chief Minister to discuss the demand of ILP with the Union Home Minister. Later, he said ILP is not his subject. Now, he is saying that ILP will have negative impact. We don’t know what his real stand is.”

Given the divergent statements, Marngar accused Malik of giving a false hope to the people that the latter is fighting for the ILP’s implementation. He asked the Governor to study the sentiments of the people before making any statement against their wishes and aspirations.

On Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security (Amendment) Act (MRSSA), the KSU president said, “It has been an Act since 2016. The state government examined it and felt the need for strengthening it. I don’t feel it is under any examination and scrutiny of the Central government. It is in the hands of the Governor and he is duty-bound to do the needful,” Marngar said.

“He is trying to wash his hands of MRSSA by saying that its amendment needs to be discussed with the Central government,” the KSU president added.