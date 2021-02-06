‘Political will can help solve problem’

SHILLONG, Feb 5: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Friday said a political will is needed to solve the vexed boundary disputes between Assam and Meghalaya.

“I don’t think there will be a problem in resolving the issue if both states have a political will,” KSU president, Lambokstar Marngar said.

Stating that the issue can be discussed at the Chief Minister’s level, he said both discussions and actions were needed. He said the people living on the inter-state border are waiting to see actions.

The KSU president said the frequent border skirmishes affect only the border residents. “The people want the government to find a way to solve the problem,” he said, adding, “As long as it is not resolved, both states should respect the status quo and allow developmental activities to continue on both sides for the benefit of the border populace.”

Marngar accused the Assam government of often harassing people living in border areas and stopping the developmental activities of Meghalaya government.

“The Meghalaya government should adopt an aggressive stand on the issue. At the same time, it should make sure there is peace and harmony,” the KSU president said.

He added that the KSU will continue to approach the state and Central governments to seek the solution of the problem.