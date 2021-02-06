Classes 6-12 to fully reopen from Feb 8

SHILLONG, Feb 5: The Meghalaya Government has recommended full opening of Classes 6-12 from February 8 in both urban and rural areas. A notification issued by the Education department said that the re-opening of schools is aimed at completion of the courses and preparation for the upcoming Board examinations.

As far as Classes 1-5 are concerned, the department recommended full opening in rural areas and partial opening in urban towns of Shillong, Jowai and Tura for consultations, submission of assignments and discussions with teachers.

As far as JNVs are concerned, the notification recommended full opening for Classes 6-12.

The department issued a series of SOPs under which parental consent for attendance is mandatory and even school managing committees have been asked to hold consultations with stakeholders prior to the reopening of any category of classes.

In addition, schools have also been asked to observe several SOPs and protocols related to COVID-19.