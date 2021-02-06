Raj Bhavan clarifies on Meghalaya Governor’s reported view on ILP

SHILLONG: The Raj Bhavan here has issued a clarification on reported view of the Governor of Meghalaya, Satya Pal Malik, on the demand for ILP in the state.

A statement issued by Raj Bhavan in this regards says, “On behalf of Hon’ble Governor of Meghalaya and in view of media reports that Hon’ble Governor has indicated ILP would be “harmful to the state” – it is hereby clarified that Hon’ble Governor has never conveyed this to Government of India nor attempted to influence them in any way.”

“He has put this across as his personal views to the leadership and people of the state of Meghalaya to assess and if they still feel it is necessary he would help in taking up the matter with the Centre . However, it is clearly a matter between the State Government and Central Government.