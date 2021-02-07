During Nehru’s rule, India couldn’t look China in the eye: Giriraj

Panaji : Unlike the Nehruvian era when India did not dare look China in the eye, India not just does so now under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but also has the ability to combat it, Union Minister Giriraj Singh claimed on Sunday.

“During Nehru’s time, no one dared look China in the eye. Modi not just looks them in the eye now, but has shown that he can combat them too,” the Minister for Animal Husbandary, Dairy and Fisheries said while addressing a Goa BJP executive committee meeting in Panaji.

The Minister said that the reason behind the country’s strong posturing on China was the increased budgetary allocation for defence in the last few years under the National Democratic Alliance rule.

He said that between 2009-14, the United Progressive Alliance government had allocated approximately Rs 8.48 lakh crore for defence spending, while it was Rs 15.73 lakh crore in Modi’s first term, adding that the “country’s pride and security is based on the defence budget”.

He also alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s interests were “compromised” as far as China is concerned. Giriraj also accused Rahul Gandhi of compromising India’s interests vis-a-vis China.

“On behalf of the Congress, Rahul was advocating China’s cause for a few crores of rupees. He had gone to the Chinese Embassy to pin India down,” he alleged.(IANS)