UP on high alert as glacier breaks in Uttarakhand

Lucknow : Authorities in Uttar Pradesh has been put on high alert after a part of Nanda Devi Glacier broke in Uttarakhand, official sources said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all District Magistrates of UP districts situated along the Ganga river to be on high alert and monitor water levels continuously, a government spokesman said.

“If required, people will be evacuated to safe places. National Disaster Response Force, SDRF and Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary have also been put on highest alert,” the spokesman said. (IANS)