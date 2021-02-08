Anomalies alleged in WGH school in teacher appointment

TURA : The managing committee of the Rajabala Deficit Secondary School in West Garo Hills has been accused of committing various anomalies in connection with the appointment of new teachers into vacant posts, with a section of the residents from the area on Monday seeking the intervention of the Deputy Commissioner on the matter.

According to the complaint submitted to Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh, vacancy for an Arts Graduate teacher opened up some time back but the advertisement put out in the newspaper by the managing committee surprisingly was for the post of a Science Graduate teacher.

As per the complaint, there were three more vacancies for an Arts Graduate after three teachers vacated their posts on separate dates. However, no more advertisements were put out to fill the vacancies by the managing committee.

Surprisingly, it was later learnt by the residents that an interview had been conducted for one of the vacant posts on December 31 last year without any advertisement being put out. Another interview was allegedly conducted on February 4 this year for which the candidates were intimated just one day before on February 3. It was also alleged by the residents that prior to this, another vacancy for the post of Arts Graduate was converted to Science Graduate in which, the residents claimed that the daughter of the managing committee’s Secretary was appointed.

Meanwhile, the residents while seeking the Deputy Commissioner’s intervention have urged him to immediately issue instructions to the District School Education Officer in Tura to cancel alleged illegal interviews in the interests of the deserving candidates.