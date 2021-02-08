Curfew extended in WGH

TURA, Feb 8: The existing night curfew from 11 PM to 5 AM every night imposed on account of covid 19 pandemic in the district of West Garo Hills, has been further extended to February 16 with the same relaxations and restrictions as were notified earlier.

However, people have been advised to continue wearing masks and not to spit and smoke in public places including workplaces and offices, with a warning that violators would be penalised under section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.