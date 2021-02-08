Assam CID nabs 3 more in scholarship scam case  

GUWAHATI: The criminal investigation department (CID) of Assam Police has arrested three more persons in connection with the multi-crore pre-matric minority scholarship scam.

Official sources here informed that a CID team launched searches at various locations under Boko and Nagarbera police stations in Kamrup district and Dhupdhara police station in Goalpara district in the intervening nights of Sunday and Monday and picked up five persons for interrogation.

However, after thorough interrogation and upon finding sufficient evidence, three persons – Nur Haque (38), Golam Mustafa (27) and Azad Rofikul Islam (41) – were arrested. They will be produced in court on Tuesday.

With this development, the number of arrests in connection with the CID police station case (number 20/2020 under sections 120(B)/406/409/419/420/468/471 IPC/ added sections 66C and 66D I.T Act) has gone up to 35.

Among the arrested accused in the case so far include five headmasters, one teacher, six owners of CSPs (customer service points) of nationalised banks, a president of a school management committee, a couple of electronic data processors besides several middlemen.

They are alleged to have been involved in the misappropriation of pre-matric scholarship funds of about Rs 10 crore, meant for economically disadvantaged minority students.