Various GH issues discussed during CS’ visit to Tura

TURA : Meghalaya Chief Secretary, M S Rao’s visit to Tura on Monday saw discussions on various issues plaguing the Garo HIlls region in a meeting held at the Circuit House in Tura.

Speaking during the meeting the Chief Secretary said that the meeting in Garo Hills was an important one as earlier such discussions could only be held through video conferencing in view of the Covid-19 restrictions. He added that the meeting was necessary to know firsthand about the status of the implementation of various programmes in the five districts of Garo Hills.

During the meeting, officials of various districts gave a powerpoint presentation of the status and progress of different schemes. Of these include Jal Jeevan Mission, a flagship programme of the Central Government which aims to provide potable water to rural homes through Functional Household Tap Water by 2024, Land Acquisition Issues with regard to National Highway-51, Border Fencing Issues, Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (Grameen) and (Urban), Status of Aadhar Enrolment, One Nation One Ration Card and Digital Connectivity in the respective districts.

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh who also attended the meeting raised the issue of encroachment by people into water catchment areas adding that the water sources need to be protected. He also suggested the planting of more trees to preserve and rejuvenate the catchment areas.

His counterpart from South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ramakrishna Chitturi said that planning of the schemes should be done in consultation with the Village Water and Sanitation Committee since ultimately it is the village people who have to look after these projects and make it viable to serve the people to the maximum.

Meanwhile, the Additional Chief Secretary, D P Wahlang instructed both Deputy Commissioners’ and District Officials to ensure supply of water to various Schools and Anganwadi centres in the respective districts as part of the special 100 days campaign in consultation with the District School Education Officer since it has been extended till March 31and also to sensitize the village people especially women to test the quality of water in their areas by providing testing kits to them.

The meeting was also attended by Director of Community and Rural Development, S C Sadhu, Joint Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management, B Hajong and concerned officials of the various departments of West, South and South West Garo Hills Districts.