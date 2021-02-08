Govt not sitting idle on border dispute: Hek

SHILLONG, Feb 7: BJP legislator and Cabinet Minister, AL Hek has asserted that the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) Government is not sitting idle on the issue of interstate boundary row between Meghalaya and Assam as talks are being held at various levels.

“We are taking collective responsibility and not sitting idle. We will ensure that not an inch of our land goes to any other state,” Hek said on Sunday.

He said that claims and counter claims have always been there and it has happened in many places of the state bordering Assam and hence a political solution is needed to end the dispute.

Making it clear that blame game will not take the the neighbouring states anywhere closer to the solution, Hek said, “We need not blame anybody but we need to sit and discuss and come to a conclusion”.

He recalled that the Union government has also left it to the states to resolve the dispute amicably through talks.