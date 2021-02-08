State govt cuts fuel prices by Rs 2

SHILLONG, Feb 7: The Meghalaya government has decided to offer a rebate of Rs 2 per litre on the price of petrol and diesel from Sunday midnight.

“The state government has reviewed the situation of increased prices of petrol and diesel in and decided to offer a rebate of Rs 2 per litre from the tax component of the retail price, effective from midnight of February 8 in order to maintain price differential from neighbouring Assam and offer relief to consumers within the state,” the Commissioner and Secretary, Excise, Registration, Taxation said in a notification today.

However, protesting commercial vehicle owners and drivers are unmoved.

Terming the state government’s decision as pointless and an attempt to fool the commercial vehicle operators, Joint Action Committee of Commercial Vehicles (JACCV) chairman, Wandonbok Jyrwa said their strike will continue as the state government has not addressed all the issues they had raised.

He pointed out that the state government was still silent on their demand that tax imposed on commercial vehicles be reduced by 50 per cent.

Pointing out that post lockdown the government had hiked the tax on petrol and diesel to Rs 31, Jyrwa said that the rebate of Rs 2 was meaningless.