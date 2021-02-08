‘Healthcare delivery set for change post-Covid’

Bengaluru, Feb 7: Healthcare industry was poised to undergo a change at all stages of prevention, diagnosis and treatment post-Covid across the country, said President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday.

“As no single entity in the healthcare sector can deliver results and achieve outcomes, the evolution of the sector calls for involvement of all stakeholders and innovation to bridge intent and execution,” said Kovind at the 23rd annual convocation of the state-run Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences here.

Addressing the graduating students and faculty of the health university, the President said the coronavirus pandemic had taught the world that one cannot be safe if others are at risk.

“The first major pandemic in a century has taught us to be better prepared for unforeseen public health crises,” said Kovind on the occasion.

Though Covid-19 seems to be one-of-a-kind health-crisis that happens rarely, the President said a section of scientists had cautioned the people to be prepared for similar challenges ahead.

“I hope the world has learnt the right lessons from the pandemic, as in the post-Covid phase, the world would have to pay more attention to public healthcare,” noted Kovind.

Referring to the Union Budget for fiscal 2021-22 terming health and well-being as one of the six pillars of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), Kovind told the gathering that the noble profession opened up huge opportunities to serve humanity.

“It depends on you on how you make the best use of these opportunities,” he told the medical students.

Noting that boosting healthcare infrastructure across the country was being given greater importance, the President said utilisation of the national resource would be possible only with their support and contribution.

Lauding the state health university for being one of the largest networks of affiliated institutions with innovations in healthcare education, Kovind said it (university) had emerged as a credible brand on sustained efforts by its leaders.

The President conferred ‘Doctor of Science’ (honoris causa) on A.S. Hegde for his yeoman contribution to health sciences in the southern state at the event.

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, state health minister K.Sudhakar, health university vice-chancellor S.Sachidanand were present at the convocation held in the convention centre of the state-run Nimhans in the city. (IANS)