Two arrested in connection with mob attack on NGH police

TURA, Feb 7: North Garo Hills police has arrested two persons in connection with Saturday night’s mob attack on the Operational Group Centre (OGC) or Anti Dacoity Camp at Tapa Darenchi village after a victim of assault was rescued and taken into their custody.

“In this connection, two persons have been arrested and cases registered under relevant sections of law,” the North Garo Hills police informed on Sunday.

Meanwhile, police have also made an appeal to the public not to fall prey to misinformation and to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.