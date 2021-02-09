AJT&A joins the strike on petrol and diesel hikes

JOWAI: The All Jaintia Tourist and Commercial Vehicles Association (AJT&A) has decided to join the strike which was called by the Meghalaya Joint Action Committee of Commercial Vehicles (MJACCV) on Wednesday last and still continuing.

The strike is a move to pressurise the state government to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel in the state as the state government is allegedly charged an extra amount on the fuels.

The AJT&A has taken the decision to join the strike in a special meeting held here in Jowai on Monday.

The meeting was attended by representatives of tourist cabs drivers from West and East Jaintia Hills districts.

“All Tourist vehicles under the banner of the AJT&A will stay off the road from Monday mid night to joint the strike spearheaded by the Joint Action Committee of the Meghalaya Tourist and Commercial Vehicles”, AJT&A President, Paila Lyngkot informed.