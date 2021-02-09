Hike in fuel prices: Cong calls for Odisha shutdown on Feb 15

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday announced a statewide shutdown on February 15 to protest against the rising prices of petrol and diesel in the state.

PCC President Niranjan Patnaik said that the bandh will be observed from 7 am to 1 pm across the state.

“We know that the decision will inconvenience the people. But we have been forced to observe the shutdown to create awareness among people about various issues, including record hike in prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas,” said Patnaik.

He said that both the Centre and state government are imposing unreasonable taxes on fuel, leading to steep hikes in fuel prices that in turn will result in increase in the prices of essential commodities.

“The two governments must be held accountable. Only a sharp reduction in fuel prices will give relief to the common man,” said the PCC President.

The party will also raise the issues of interstate border and Mahanadi water disputes and political killings in the state.

Patnaik sought public support and cooperation to make the shutdown a success.

“Under the BJD government, ‘jal, jungle aur zameen’ are in danger in our state. In recent years, killings have become rampant. Our mothers and sisters are not safe on the streets. We need to raise our voice. I appeal to the people to support the bandh,” he added.