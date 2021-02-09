FIR against Assam cops over ‘attempt to rape’ charge

NONGSTOIN, Feb 8: An FIR has been lodged at Langpih police outpost in West Khasi Hills against three Assam Police (Battalion) personnel by the relatives of three girls hailing from Mawsikar village near Langpih, accusing the policemen of manhandling the girls and attempting to rape them while they were on their way to attend church service on Sunday evening.

Subsequently, the sub-divisional officer of Mawshynrut subdivision and deputy superintendent of police (crime), Nongstoin, have been deputed to Mawsikar village for conducting an on-the-spot inquiry and taking stock of the law and order situation.

Village secretary of Mawsikar informed media persons on Monday that the three girls, aged 17, 18 and 20 years, were on their way to attend the evening church service when the three accused police personnel allegedly followed them as they passed by the Assam Police camp at Mawsikar.

Realising that they were being followed, the girls walked faster before panicking and starting to run as they were allegedly chased by the policemen.

“One of the girls could not keep pace with the other two and was caught by the policemen. However, the girl resisted and managed to escape and hide inside a shop nearby along with the other two girls. After some time, the girls decided to go to the church and when they were again chased by the policemen, they decided to run to their residence and report the matter to their relatives,” the village secretary said.

Subsequently, the relatives lodged an FIR at the Meghalaya police outpost (Langpih) against the three Assam Police personnel (Battalion).

The complaint was supported by the village dorbar of Mawsikar.

Officials said that action against the complaint would be taken according to law and a detailed report on the matter would be submitted after receiving a preliminary report from the sub-divisional police officer of Mawshynrut civil sub-division and deputy superintendent of police (crime), Nongstoin.

Sources said the girls have identified two of the three police personnel alleged to have been involved in the molestation bid.

The village dorbar had convened a meeting to discuss the matter and demanded appropriate action and that the police camp of Assam should be shifted to another location.