CM seeks Delhi’s support for projects

New Delhi, Feb 8: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who is in New Delhi along with some of his Cabinet colleagues and Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh, met several Union Ministers and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and sought their support for various projects.

The CM and the Assembly Speaker apprised Birla of the progress made in the construction of new Assembly building at New Shillong Township and sought the Centre’s support for development of its roads and other infrastructure.

Birla is likely to visit Shillong this month during the recess of the ongoing Budget session although the dates have not been finalized.

If it materializes, this will be the first visit by any Lok Sabha Speaker to the hill state in recent years.

“This is the second time that we are meeting him (Birla) to update him on the progress of the construction of the new Assembly building,” Lyngdoh said after the meeting.

He also said that the CM has already apprised Birla of the difficulties being faced by the state government and sought the intervention of the Centre to ensure that the commissioning of the new building is done on time.

Sangma has sought an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He will raise the issue of Inner Line Permit, the implementation of which in the state is hanging fire.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, Transport Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, Power Minister James Sangma and PHE Minister Brolding Nongsiej accompanied the CM when he met the Union Ministers.

In his meeting with Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri who is also the Minister in-charge of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Sangma sought his support for urban housing for the poor.

Proposals for the expansion of infrastructure for the Umroi Airport and activation of the Baljek Airport were also discussed in the presence of officials of the Airports Authority of India.

During his meeting with Jal Shakti Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the CM sought the Ministry’s support for the state government’s proposed initiative to revive Wah Umkhrah and Umshyrpi rivers.

Shekhawat endorsed the plans and instructed the officials present to ensure that the projects see the light of the day.

Sangma also met Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and apprised him of the ongoing construction of different sports infrastructure in the state.

He sought the Ministry’s support to organise the proposed North East Youth Festival 2022 in Shillong to commemorate the 50th year of Meghalaya’s statehood.

During his meeting with Union Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar, Sangma sought his support for various environment-related projects.

He apprised the Union Minister of matters related to eco-sensitive zones of Nokrek, Balpakram and Siju.