GSU alleges misappropriation of funds, poor road construction in SGH

TURA: President of the Mindikgre regional unit of the GSU in South Garo Hills, Greneth M Sangma has submitted a complaint to the district’s Deputy Commissioner alleging misappropriation of funds in connection with BRGF scheme projects under the Meghalaya Rural Development Society (MRDS).

According to Sangma, an FIR was also filed in this regard against the MRDS and Soil Department of the district. Sangma alleged that while a huge amount of money meant for various projects had already been drawn, there was nothing to show for it on the ground except on paper.

“An amount of Rs 1,51,50,000/- meant for projects and schemes under South Garo Hills have been withdrawn from the DRDA. However, there is no physical evidence of the projects, in the locations mentioned by the department, except on paper,” Sangma alleged.

Sangma claimed that as per records, the amounts were withdrawn under Tourism Sector Annual Action Plan 2011-12, Agriculture/Allied Sector for Action Plan 2011-12 and Industries Sector for Annual Action Plan 2011-12. Sangma added that during a spot inquiry conducted at the location, it was found that property and materials mentioned in the paper records like Caving instruments at Siju Cave and Rafting boats at the Simsang River were nowhere to be found.

A demand for an investigation by a magistrate as well strong action against all those found guilty was made by Sangma in his complaint to the deputy commissioner.

Meanwhile, a separate FIR was filed on the same day by F R Marak, the Vice President of the GSU, Karukol regional unit against the poor construction of the approach road from NH-62 to Karukol Higher Secondary School. The project for black topping of the said road was taken up under the RIBF Scheme.

Earlier, the poor quality of the construction of the same road had gone viral in the social media in which people could be seen peeling off the freshly constructed road with their bare hands.

The union while strongly condemning the negligence of officials and the contractor concerned urged the police department to register a suo moto case against all those involved in the irregularities.