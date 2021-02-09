KSU, employees demand CAU Dean’s termination Molestation charge

Nongpoh, Feb 8: Members of the KSU Umiam Circle and the Workers’ Union of the Central Agricultural University (CAU) Umiam staged a protest on the University premises on Monday demanding immediate removal of the Dean, Jitendra Chauhan, who has been accused of molesting two casual women employees of CAU.

On Saturday, two casual women employees of CAU filed an FIR against the Dean accusing him of molesting them in January and February, respectively. A case was also registered at Nongpoh women’s police station.

The Union also alleged that another CAU staff, identified as Ram Singh, had tried to bribe the two victims to drop the charges against the Dean.

The CAU authorities have assured to set up an inquiry committee to look into the allegations.