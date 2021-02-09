COVID claims its youngest victim in state

SHILLONG, Feb 8: The dreaded COVID-19 pandemic claimed its youngest victim in Meghalaya on Sunday.

A one-month-old infant from Jyntah village in East Khasi Hills district died at 4.15 am on Sunday at Ganesh Das Hospital after being tested positive for COVID-19.

A Health official informed that the infant and her mother, Risuklin Kharkongor, had been admitted to the hospital on February 5 and both had tested positive for COVID-19.

The cause of death has been diagnosed as COVID-19 with febrile convulsion (neo-natal seizures).

So far 148 people have died in the state due to COVID-19.

Vaccination coverage 23% in Meghalaya

Over 7,600 health workers have been inoculated against COVID-19 in the state so far which corresponds to vaccination coverage of 23 per cent.

“Out of the total 33,185 health workers, 7,600 have already been vaccinated. We have registered an overall vaccination percentage of 23 per cent,” Director of Health Services (MI), Dr Aman War, informed newsmen on Monday after receiving a jab of the vaccine along with Mission Director of the National Health Mission and Director of Health Research.

According to the DHS, the target of the Health department is to complete vaccinating 16,000 health workers in the first phase by the third week of February.

Dr War also informed that Ri Bhoi has the lowest number of health workers turning up for the vaccination drive, as per available data.