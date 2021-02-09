LPG cylinders carrying truck overturns near Nongspung

SHILLONG: One truck carrying LPG cylinders overturned at Jaidohkroh near Nongspung village in West Khasi Hills District at around 7.30 am on Tuesday.

The truck bearing registration number AS 09 AD 4299 was proceeding towards Nongstoin to drop the load of LPG cylinders.

Similar accident had occurred at the same spot on January 25 last. That truck carrying LPG cylinders had also overturned and the driver suffered serious injury.