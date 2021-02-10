Assam to discontinue mandatory COVID tests on arrival from March 1

GUWAHATI: Assam has decided to discontinue the mandatory tests for COVID-19 at railway stations, land routes and airports in the state from March 1, 2021 in view of the declining positive cases and ongoing vaccination drive in the state.

“In view of rapidly declining cases of COVID-19 and given that vaccination is in full swing, Government of Assam has decided to discontinue mandatory testing at railway stations, land routes and airports from March 1, 2021. It’s expected however that people would adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour,” state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced in a tweet on Wednesday.

Earlier, it was mandatory for all passengers arriving from outside the state to undergo screening for the virus in the railway stations and airports.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Assam stands at 98.73 percent and mortality rate at 0.50 percent.

Over 1.08lakh beneficiaries in the state have been inoculated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine till Tuesday.