No coal mines in WGH: Ram Singh

TURA, Feb 10: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner on Wednesday declared that there are no coal mines in the district and assured that if any abandoned and inactive coal mines are detected due restoration activities would be provided so that there is no threat of natural calamities later on.

Ram Singh made the revelation during the meeting of the District Level Implementing Committee of the Meghalaya Environment Protection and Restoration Fund (MEPRF) at his office chamber in Tura. The meeting was held to discuss issues related to those areas affected by coal mining, if any in the district.

Earlier, Divisional Forest Officer and Member Secretary, West and South West Garo Hills (Territorial) Division, Tura Sachin Gavade had highlighted the need to identify those areas affected by coal mining in the district and prepare action plan accordingly in order to start restoration works of the coal mines if any in the district. He had also informed that the funds available through MEPRF should be utilized only for projects and for the purpose of reclamation of the abandoned coal mines and rehabilitating people who have been affected due to coal mining activities.

While assuring that no coal mine so far exists in the district, Ram Singh also directed the committee to create awareness among the people to take up other sustainable livelihood activities for their living instead of opting for mining activities since unscientific mining activities causes more harm to the environment and life of the people as a whole.

Meanwhile, the DTFI (District Task force Immunization) meeting was also held at DRDA Conference Hall on the same day in view of the Covid Vaccination campaign being held in the district. As informed by the DMCHO, Tura Dr Ivonne M Sangma during the meeting, the first phase vaccination for medical officers and staff are almost complete and the district is about to start the second phase of vaccination for police and paramilitary forces in the district and that session sites will have to be identified accordingly.