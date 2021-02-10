China open to vaccine cooperation with Eastern Europe: Prez Xi

Beijing, Feb 9: China is ready to consider “vaccine cooperation” with Central and Eastern European countries, President Xi Jinping said Tuesday in a meeting held by video link with European leaders.

Serbia has received 1 million doses of a Chinese-developed coronavirus vaccine and Hungarian and Chinese vaccine developers are cooperating, Xi said, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

Beijing will “actively consider such cooperation” with other governments, he was quoted as saying at the Summit of China and Central and Eastern European Countries. China has given conditional approval for two vaccines made by two state-owned developers, Sinopharm and Sinovac.

They have struck deals to supply millions of doses to Turkey and at least nine other countries. Beijing is trying to nurture relations with Central and Eastern European governments as part of efforts to expand markets for exports and for Chinese construction and other companies. (AP)