CM meets Sitharaman, seeks funds for projects

New Delhi, Feb 9: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought funds for different projects under “Special Central Assistance”.

He also sought additional funds of Rs 200 crore to complete some ongoing projects.

The CM briefed the Union Minister on the progress of works for the water supply scheme in Tura, Nongstoin and Greater Shillong and construction of the new Assembly building, upgradation of health infrastructure and the setting up of residential schools. He was accompanied by Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh.

“The work for the new Assembly building is in progress and we are confident it will be completed as scheduled. The state government has already invested Rs 100 crore from its own resources and is in urgent need for an additional Rs 150 crore for making the project operational by 2022,” Sangma said.

He urged Sitharaman to intervene and issue an advisory to all banks to make SHG portfolio a part of their key performance indicators.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, SHGs in Meghalaya played a major role in ensuring cash flow at the grassroots level and ensured access to finance to the low income groups,” he pointed out.

SHGs have a major role to play in terms of taking financial services to the last mile populations. Since, Meghalaya has low penetration of bank branches in rural areas, the SHG network can help bridge the gap in providing the basic financial services, he said.

The CM, the Speaker and Health Minister AL Hek also called on Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and briefed him on the ongoing construction of National Institute of Technology (NIT) at Sohra. The work has been halted due to paucity of funds.

They requested the Union Minister to release additional funds to complete construction. The NIT at Sohra requires an additional Rs 258 crore to be completed.

Sangma also called on Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda and apprised him of the ongoing projects in Meghalaya. Earlier, the Ministry sanctioned different development projects for the state including the Tribal Research Institute, which is coming up in West Garo Hills.

Sangma called on several other ministers including Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal. The Ministry has sanctioned over Rs 100 crore for the Tetelia-Byrnihat railhead.