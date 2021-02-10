Cabbies stick to stir, govt unmoved

SHILLONG, Feb 9: The indefinite strike by commercial vehicle operators in the state entered its seventh day on Tuesday, affecting normal life.

The state government has not reacted to their demands so far.

The Joint Action Committee of Commercial Vehicles (JACCV) began the indefinite strike on February 3, demanding reduction in tax rates and revision of taxi fares in view of the steep rise in fuel prices. Petty traders and common citizens dependent on public transport have suffered as a consequence.

The voices of the agitating commercial vehicle operators and vendors have, however, not reached the state government. The authorities are yet to call JACCV members despite their pleas for talks.

Intensifying the stir, the JACCV members held a sit-in demonstration at Malki over their demands.

Many cabbies with placards and banners participated in the dharna to make their voices heard.

W. Jyrwa, the committee’s chairman said that the association wants the state government to address the difficulties they have been facing due to increasing prices of fuel in the state.

Asking the government to cut the tax on fuel by 50%, he made it clear that they will continue their strike until and unless the government fulfils their demands.

Jyrwa lamented the reluctance of the Transport Minister to meet them and hear their grievances.

“It is up to the people now to look into this matter since the strike is for all,” he said, advising the government to replace the Transport Minister if he is not able to handle the portfolio.

Another member of the committee said that the ongoing strike has become the fight of the poor, common man and they want the government to discuss their demands.

Small traders have been the hardest hit by the strike. A hawker said he has not been able to travel to Jaintia Hills during the bazaar day.

“I managed to reach the Anjalee point bus depot with my wares but could not find a vehicle to take me to Jaintia Hills,” he said.

Some tourists from West Bengal said the unavailability of local taxis has taken the sheen off their trip to Meghalaya.

The state government had a few days ago reduced the price of petrol and diesel by Rs. 2 per litre but the cabbies said the rebate was too less.