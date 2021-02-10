Villagers across Simsang sensitized on legal issues

TURA: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), East Garo Hills, with its motto “Access to Justice for All” organized a one-day Legal Awareness Program at Sawilgre village across the Simsang river under Samanda C&RD Block on Wednesday.

The programme was attended by a large number of villagers, Nokmas and Sardars from villages under the block, officials from the line departments, etc..

During the program, the East Garo Hills District and Sessions Judge and the Chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), M Skhemlon, while talking at length about the Legal Services Authority, informed the people about the opening of Legal Aid Clinic in the office premises of the BDO, Samanda Block, where a panel lawyer and para-legal volunteers are available. He urged the people of the region to avail the free services of legal counsel and the opportunities being provided by the legal aid clinic.

DSP Williamnagar, A Ch Momin, a resource person from the Police department while dwelling on the topic, “Police Outreach” spoke at length on the First Information Report (FIR), how to write and file the report, etc.

Samanda Block BDO, Albert G Momin highlighted about both the centrally and state sponsored schemes being implemented by the block, while the resource person from the District Child Protection Unit deliberated on POCSO Act, 2012.