Baghmara residents sensitized on road safety

TURA: As part of the observation of Road Safety Week the District Administration in collaboration with the District Transport Office South Garo Hills District organized an awareness program on road Safety under the theme ‘Safak Suraksha – Jeevan Raksha (Road safety-Safety to Life)’ on Thursday here at Parking Lot near Baghmara Municipal Board Office.

Deputy Commissioner in-charge of South Garo Hills District, M.T.Sangma while informing the public on the safety measures, called upon the people to save themselves and other’s as well from unexpected cases of accidents by following certain safety rules like never driving while drinking, always wearing seat belt while driving etc. She urged the people to always follow traffic rules and signals.

MVI Inspector, Tenny Sangma highlighted certain rules and features of the MV Act like different categories of fines and penalties for the violation of traffic rules and guidelines. Sangma also urged the people to get their vehicles insured.

Basic traffic signage, mandatory, cautionary, informatory along with basic traffic rules like wearing of seat belt, helmet etc were highlighted by CI of Baghmara, Subir Sangma.

EACs Reuben Momin and Tengchi Momin were others who also spoke on the occasion.