Weeklong training on Muga farming underway in NGH  

TURA : A capacity building & training on Muga farming and grainage is underway for adopted seed rearers at P-3, Seed Station, Rompara in North Garo Hills district. The week-long training programme from February 9 to 13 is being organized by Muga Silkworm Seed Organization, Central Silk Board, Rompara with the objective to enable adopted seed rearers and progressive muga farmers for self employment.

Addressing the trainees during the inaugural session as the chief guest, Scientist D & Head MSSO, CSB P Borpuzari dwelt at length about sericulture activities and how trainees could generate employment through muga culture. He informed that traditionally practice muga culture will boost the economic status of the region by generating employment opportunities.

M Majumdar, Scientist B & OIC, MSSO, P-4 Unit, Mendipathar spoke on quality sericulture activities where he said that sound seed gives sound sericulture and similarly highlighted the quality measures being done in his P-4 Unit.