Couple killed in house fire

SHILLONG, Feb 10: A couple died in a major fire which broke out in a house at Mawlynrei Nonglum Rngi, East Khasi Hills, on Wednesday morning.

The fire gutted the house while also resulting in the death of Michael Marboh (40) and his wife Belinda Kharumnuid (39).

Rangbah Shnong of Mawlynrei, O Pyngrope, informed that the fire, which broke out at 2 am, spread at a rapid pace as the house was built out of wood.

Their children were staying with their grandmother on the fateful day.