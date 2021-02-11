NEWS BRIEFS

Guv lauds Conrad

SHILLONG, Jan 10: Governor Satya Pal Malik has lauded Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma for his efforts in securing better opportunities for the overall progress and development of the state in the context of his meetings with several Union ministers in New Delhi.

Mining plan disapproved

New Delhi, Feb 10: The Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) has ‘disapproved’ Meghalaya Cements Limited’s four-year ‘mining plan’ on the ground that both the surface plan and the environment plan submitted by the cement plant did not match with the final land use data submitted by the company. The IBM has informed that that any further submission by the cement company will be considered as a fresh draft submission.