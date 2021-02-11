Governor suspends Dibrugarh University vice-chancellor

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, who is also the Chancellor of Dibrugarh University, on Thursday suspended Dibrugarh University vice-chancellor, Ranjit Tamuli, based on a report submitted by the fact-finding committee that “found prima facie a case of grave misconduct, abuse of power and lack of commitment on the part of the vice-chancellor.”

According to a statement from Raj Bhavan here, Prof. R.N.S. Yadav, from the department of life sciences, and dean, Faculty of Biological Sciences, being the senior-most professor of Dibrugarh University, has been handed over the charge of the vice-chancellor’s post temporarily under Section 10 (5) of the Dibrugarh University Act, 1965 (as amended up to date), until further orders.

“This has been done so that the normal functions of the university are not hampered whatsoever and the interest of students and all stakeholders are upheld scrupulously,” the statement said.

It may be noted that the Dibrugarh University Teachers’ Association, Dibrugarh University Officers’ Association, Dibrugarh University Employees’ Association and MLA of Lahowal legislative Assembly constituency, Rituparna Baruah had submitted petitions to the Governor cum Chancellor, stating gross allegations of financial anomalies and misappropriation of funds against Tamuli.

Dissatisfied with the explanation of Prof Ranjit Tamuli, the Governor cum Chancellor, in order to ascertain the veracity of the allegations, constituted a fact-finding committee under the chairmanship of the commissioner and secretary (higher education department) to the government of Assam, Preetom Saikia and commissioner of Upper Assam Division, Moloy Bora, assisted by experts from the directorate of forensic science, Kahilipara,” the statement said.

“Acting on the report of the fact-finding committee, the Governor, in his capacity as the Chancellor of the Dibrugarh University, and on consideration of facts and materials available on record and placed before him, found prima facie a case of grave misconduct, abuse of power and lack of commitment on the part of Prof. Ranjit Tamuli, VC of Dibrugarh University. Therefore, the Chancellor has put Prof. Ranjit Tamuli on suspension with immediate effect,” it said.

The Chancellor, at the same time, decided to appoint a high-level inquiry committee to go into the details of functioning of Dibrugarh University in the past five years, including the recent allegations and matters related to financial transactions and financial administration, corruption, discipline, misuse of funds, misuse of power, among other aspects of university governance.

“The decision for immediate suspension (of Tamuli) has been taken to ensure that witnesses are not influenced/coerced in any way and material records of the university are not tampered with in any manner whatsoever and for ensuring a fair inquiry,” the statement added.