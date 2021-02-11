Two ‘fake’ journos held for attempted extortion in Tripura

AGARTALA: Two youths have been arrested on the charge of trying to extort money from renowned doctors in Agartala by posing as journalists, police said on Thursday.

A police official said that the two had tried to blackmail a few leading doctors in the state capital in the past few days after threatening them to put out news against them on their YouTube channel.

The duo was arrested on Wednesday following complaints by the Agartala Press Club Secretary Pranab Sarkar after the affected doctors sought help from the apex body of media persons in Tripura.

“We are keeping a close watch on such attempts at blackmail and extortion by people posing as journalists. We have asked police and authorities concerned to take appropriate action in such cases,” Sarkar said.