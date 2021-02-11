None from family to contest bypoll, clarifies Charles

SHILLONG, Feb 10: Senior Congress leader Charles Pyngrope, who is also the father of late Mawryngkneng MLA, David Nongrum, clarified that none from the family would contest the by-election from the constituency.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, Pyngrope ended all speculations by saying, “We as a family have decided not to contest the by-election.”

Pyngrope has also apprised the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee president and other leaders of the party about the decision not to field any one from the family to enable the Congress to start the process of finding a suitable candidate for the upcoming by-poll.

Maintaining that the legacy of the family should be remembered rather than continued, he said that the important thing for any politician was to contribute to the society by being a public representative rather than continuing the legacy.

Stating that people of the constituency are free to elect anybody, he made it clear that the family would have to decline the request of the party even if the party asked them to reconsider the matter.

According to Pyngrope, Congress has a good base and the party has no dearth of leaders who can contest the by-election from the constituency which his late son represented, even as the senior Congress leader expressed optimism that the party would do well in the election if it retained its workers and supporters.

“I will be spearheading the campaign,” Pyngrope said, stating that his family will go all out to seek the support of people to vote for the Congress candidate during the by-poll.

Admitting that the NPP will have an edge since it is in power, Pyngrope however said, “I am not scared of that, and though we don’t want to field anybody, our family will support anyone who contests the election from the Congress party.”

The by-election in Mawryngkneng constituency has been necessitated by the demise of Nongrum, a two-time MLA, following a suspected heart attack last week.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer, FR Kharkongor has said that the state Election department is waiting for necessary instructions from the Election Commission of India (ECI on holding the by-election for Mawryngkneng constituency which fell vacant after the demise of David Nongrum last week.

The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly has already apprised the ECI of the vacancy in Mawryngkneng seat.

With Assam and West Bengal set to go to polls soon, it is speculated that the by-election may be held along with the Assembly election in the neighbouring state.