HC asks state to meet members of indigenous faith on Feb 26

SHILLONG, Feb 10: The Meghalaya High Court has directed the state government to hold an open meeting on February 26 with the people belonging to Seng Khasi or Niam Tynrai or Niam Tre faith for providing a cremation ground and come out with a cogent decision.

Hearing the advocates for the parties, the court stated that the issue appeared to centre on the lack of cremation ground for the people belonging to Seng Khasi/Niam Tynrai/Niam Tre faith residing across Meghalaya.

“A bare perusal of the writ petition moved as public interest litigation in 2019) reveals that the writ petitioner has made out a case, at least for consideration by the concerned authorities of the state. As such, we are of the view that the writ petition can be disposed of with a direction upon respondent No.2, being the Community and Rural Development, represented by the Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, to call an open meeting on 26th February, 2021, with the writ petitioner and other members of the indigenous faith including any organisation (s) espousing the cause of the indigenous faith involving Seng Khasi/ Niam Tynrai/ Niam Tre,” the court said in its order.

The court directed the Community and Rural Development department to publish a public notice for the said meeting. The department was also asked to look into the grievances of the petitioner as well as others who may be present in the meeting and after giving adequate opportunity of hearing to all concerned, render a decision in the matter supported with cogent reasons.

“The entire exercise in terms of this order shall be completed by the respondent No.2 as expeditiously as possible, preferably within a period of eight weeks, but not later than ten weeks from date of communication,” the court stated, disposing of the writ petition.