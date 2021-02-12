New school building inaugurated by local MLA in Williamnagar

TURA: The new building of the Greenyard Higher Secondary School in East Garo Hills the construction of which was funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for supporting human capital development was on Friday inaugurated by Williamnagar MLA, Marcuise N Marak.

The inauguration took place in the presence of East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe, district officials besides other dignitaries and the general public.

Speaking on the occasion, Marcuise informed that the school had contributed immensely to the district in terms of education. Talking at length about the need to develop educational infrastructure and opportunities in the district, Marcuise recalled the achievements of two youths from the area both of whom cleared the recently conducted MPSC main examinations and lauded the initiatives taken by the Deputy Commissioner for motivating the youth of the region in terms of studies and pursuing competitive examinations.

Appealing to the parents to set the target for the future thereby encouraging the youth of the region, he urged the teachers to mould and shape the students for a better future. While encouraging the students to crack the UPSC examination, he also informed the gathering about his initiatives to get a new building for Rongrenggre Government Higher Secondary School.

Congratulating the school for getting a new building under the ADB project in the first phase, East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe, informed the gathering that the district is trying to keep the pace at par with other districts in terms of development of educational infrastructure and urged the schools to give proposal through the education department for availing infrastructural development to their respective schools.

Former Chairman of the GHADC, Denang T Sangma, who was also present on the occasion informed the gathering that the government is working hard to improve education scenario in the state and appreciated the SMC of Greenyard Higher Secondary School for their hard-work which bore fruit in the form a new school building.